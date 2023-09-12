Spotify launches personalized playlist that changes throughout the day

Spotify is adding to its already impressive library of personalized playlists with Daylist, a playlist that's designed to change with your moods, your preferences, and your listening habits throughout the day.

At multiple points throughout the day, Daylist will update with new tracks based on how you've used Spotify to listen to music over the course of the last 24 hours.

So, if you usually listen to pop tunes as you head into work, electronic music as you focus, and then motivational, bass-heavy songs at the gym, Daylist will serve up that kind of music as and when you usually listen to it.

As if that didn't sound fun and handy enough, as well as new, constantly updating tracks, your playlist will get a fresh title to reflect the vibe of that time of day. The examples Spotify gives in the official Daylist press release are: "thrillwave, happy dance, pumpkin spice."

You have the ability to save your Daylist as a new playlist. In fact, Spotify recommends you do this right away, as once the next fresh update rolls in and changes everything, the previous iteration will be gone.

Make a day of it

Spotify already offers a bunch of fantastic playlists personalized to you and your tastes, like Discovery Weekly and On Repeat. You're also served up a number of playlists that may not be unique to you but that align with your tastes on your homepage.

With Daylist, Spotify is employing the same techniques that it uses for its other playlists, particularly its Niche Mixes offering. This allows users to type in an activity or vibe, and Spotify will create a customized playlist for them from it.

Spotify says that Daylist is rolling out to both Free and Premium users in the US, the UK, Australia, Canada, Ireland, and New Zealand. Just head to spotify.com/daylist to see yours or find it in the Made For You hub on mobile.