Apple reveals the most popular iPhone games and apps of 2023, is your favorite on the list?

Apple has today revealed the most popular apps and games on iPhone and iPad around the world in 2023, just a week after it unveiled the winners of its 2023 App Store Awards.

Apple has announced the top free and paid iPhone and iPad apps, as well as the most popular titles on its Apple Arcade gaming service in the U.S. The best Apple Arcade games have ensured people stick around.

The best apps on iPhone and beyond!

Top Free iPhone Apps

Temu: Shop Like a Billionaire

CapCut - Video Editor

Max: Stream HBO, TV, & Movies

Threads, an Instagram app

TikTok

Instagram

Google

YouTube: Watch, Listen, Stream

WhatsApp Messenger

Gmail - Email by Google

Top Paid iPhone Apps

Shadowrocket

HotSchedules

Procreate Pocket

The Wonder Weeks

75 Hard

AutoSleep Track Sleep on Watch

Goblin Tools

TonalEnergy Tuner & Metronome

SkyView

AnkiMobile Flashcards

Top Free iPhone Games

MONOPOLY GO!

Roblox

Royal Match

Subway Surfers

Gardenscapes

Call of Duty: Mobile

Block Blast!

Makeover Studio: Makeup Games

Parking Jam 3D

Survivor!.io

Top Paid iPhone Games

Minecraft

Heads Up!

Geometry Dash

Bloons TD 6

MONOPOLY

Papa’s Freezeria To Go!

Plague Inc.

Red’s First Flight

Five Nights at Freddy’s

Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas

Top Free iPad Apps

Max: Stream HBO, TV, & Movies

YouTube: Watch, Listen, Stream

Netflix

Google Chrome

Disney+

Goodnotes 6

TikTok

Amazon Prime Video

Temu: Shop Like a Billionaire

Peacock TV: Stream TV & Movies

Top Paid iPad Apps

Procreate

Shadowrocket

Nomad Sculpt

forScore

Toca Life: Hospital

Bluebeam Revu for iPad

Teach Your Monster to Read

AnkiMobile Flashcards

Endless Paper

ToonSquid

Top Free iPad Games

Roblox

Magic Tiles 3: Piano Game

Subway Surfers

Royal Match

Among Us!

Duet Cats: Cute Cat Games

Stumble Guys

MONOPOLY GO!

Bridge Race

Gardenscapes

Top Paid iPad Games

Minecraft

Geometry Dash

Bloons TD 6

Stardew Valley

MONOPOLY

Five Nights at Freddy’s

Red’s First Flight

Poppy Playtime Chapter 1

Plague Inc.

Garten of Banban 2

Top Apple Arcade Games

NBA 2K23 Arcade Edition

Cooking Mama: Cuisine!

Bloons TD 6+

Angry Birds Reloaded

Sneaky Sasquatch

Warped Kart Racers

Hello Kitty Island Adventure

Snake.io+

Fruit Ninja Classic+

Solitaire by MobilityWare+

The charts are a big win for Minecraft, which scored the top paid game on both iPhone and iPad, and Apple will be buoyed that NBA 2K23 Arcade Edition is a hit on Apple Arcade. However, we don't have any figures about how popular that service is, or how it stacks up in numbers to the other games on the platform. One figure Apple did share is that its App Store has more than 650 million weekly visitors.

One surprising entry, Instagram threads beat out TikTok, Instagram, YouTube, and WhatsApp on iPhone. However, it's important to remember that, Threads aside, these are well-established popular apps, whereas Threads was only released this year, which explains why it has been downloaded more times than its rivals despite being less popular.