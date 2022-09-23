Pixelmator Pro 3.0 adds more than 200 templates and mockups to an already popular app

Pixelmator Pro, the hugely popular image editing and artwork app for Mac, has a big new version 3.0 update available for download and it brings with it more than 200 templates and more.

The new update is a free download for existing users via the Mac App Store and you can download it right now. Everyone else will need to buy it, of course.

There's plenty going on in the new update, with more than 200 templates meaning that users "can quickly create high-quality designs in a wide range of different formats, including social media posts, resumes, posters, cards, and others," according to an announcement blog post. There are also "12 different brand collections with templates for web, print, and more," too.

Beyond that, mockups are available for all kinds of things including Apple's devices, as well as printed media including books and posters. Other additions include Smart Replace, "an incredibly intelligent feature supercharged with the power of three machine learning features: Remove Background, Auto Fill, and ML Super Resolution."

Still looking for more? You can learn more about what's going on in the big Pixelmator Pro 3.0 update in that blog post, while the video above gives you an idea about how those templates work, too. Pixelmator was already one of the best Mac apps at what it did — now it's even better.

The Pixelmator Pro 3.0 update can be bought right now (opens in new tab). As mentioned earlier, those who already have previous versions of Pixelmator installed can also get their hands on this new update for absolutely nothing. Otherwise, it's a $39.99 purchase and worth every penny if you're someone who spends their days working with images.