Sick of rainy days ruining your plans? You need this iPhone app

The Rain today app gives you all of the information you need about rain in your area.

Do you live in a place with a lot of rain? Then you need the RainToday iPhone app.

I've recommended several different weather apps over the past few months, like Mercury Weather. But if you're not interested in delving into the details of forecasts and instead just want to know the likelihood that rain will ruin your plans today or tomorrow, then this iPhone app is for you.

The RainToday app brings you the basics about the rain in a really straightforward way, telling you if it'll rain today, when it's going to rain and how long for. That might be all most people need, but if you'd like more information, you can watch the weather forecast on a map to see how that big blue rain cloud is going to move over you, too.

Here's why RainToday works for me

Does RainToday provide different or more accurate readings compared to other weather apps? I'm not sure. But, as someone who lives in the UK and spends a lot of time outdoors, the focus on the rain specifically as well as a few unique features make it a must-have for me.

I like that RainToday provides real-time alerts up to an hour in advance about the rain, when it's on its way and how long to expect it to stick around for. Because these are short forecasts they tend to be really accurate and as I often forget to check the forecast, even when I need to, having these alerts set up makes me feel prepared.

I also think the way the app is designed is incredibly fuss-free and the focus on just the rain might be way too simplistic for some people, but for me it's ideal. RainToday is free, but you can pay $8.99/£8.99 for the year to unlock a premium version that'll remove the ads.



