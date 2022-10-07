Americans can now edit tweets, but at a cost

Twitter Blue subscribers in the United States can now edit their tweets for the first time after Twitter flicked the big switch.

The ability to edit tweets was previously only available to Twitter Blue subscribers in Canada, Australia, and New Zealand. Now that the feature has gone live in the United States, we can surely expect it to also open up internationally in due course as well.

the Edit Tweet test is expanding and now rolling out to Twitter Blue members in the USgo ahead, try it out! https://t.co/828Q3PIQL5October 6, 2022 See more

Twitter announced the move via a tweet, noting that the "Edit Tweet test is expanding and now rolling out to Twitter Blue members in the US." Each individual tweet can be edited for up to 30 minutes after it was originally sent out, with tweets that have already been edited displaying a badge so that readers can see that changes have been made.

Importantly, edited tweets will display a history of the previous versions so that the temptation to drastically change the meaning of a tweet should be minimized.

Twitter's decision to place editable tweets behind a Twitter Blue subscription is a controversial one. The subscription costs $4.99 per month and includes other features including the ability to read ad-free articles, use a new bookmarks folder, and more. Without the editable tweets it's debatable whether Twitter Blue is worth the outlay, and some might argue that it still isn't even with its recent addition.

Twitter's edit button comes after years of user requests, including those of prospective Twitter owner Elon Musk. Twitter says that it was always planning the feature, even before Musk tweeted about it — although only those inside Twitter will know the truth about that.

Musk's buyout of Twitter appears to be back on after he initially pulled out over confusion relating to the number of bots on the platform.