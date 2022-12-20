Elon Musk is actively looking for a new Twitter CEO, says report

Twitter has had a wild year. After a lot of back and forth, Elon Musk was forced to buy the company, taking it private for about $44 billion. Following the acquisition have been a bunch of changes to Twitter which have been met with mixed reactions across the board. Some folks have even expressed concerns about how Musk may not be the best person to run the company despite owning it.

Musk recently took a poll on Twitter asking if he should step down as the Twitter CEO. The poll concluded with 57 percent votes for Yes, and it appears we may actually see Musk bring on a new CEO. A new report by CNBC says Elon Musk is actively looking for a new Twitter CEO.

Elon tweets "there is no successor," but sources say otherwise

Should I step down as head of Twitter? I will abide by the results of this poll.December 18, 2022 See more

Sources told CNBC that Elon Musk is currently actively searching for a new CEO for Twitter. He had initially expressed interest in handing over Twitter to a new CEO, but recently has shown a bit of distrust towards the idea of anybody but himself running the company.

Some have speculated that the poll was largely a smokescreen for Musk actually wanting to step away without looking too bad. The new report says Musk is actively looking for a replacement, but given Musk's stand even after losing the poll, it is unlikely that we'll see a massive change in direction for Twitter from the course Musk has put it on.

In the meantime, Elon Musk has walked back from the major policy change that blocked sharing links to other social media platforms on Twitter, and said he would take polls before major changes. On the other hand, Musk just agreed that poll-voting privileges should be exclusive to Twitter Blue subscribers, so it will be interesting to see the direction Twitter heads in if and when it gets a new CEO.