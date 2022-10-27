Elon Musk reveals why he actually bought Twitter in strange personal message

Prospective Twitter owner Elon Musk has today posted a personal message to advertisers as he attempts to explain exactly why he bought the social network.

In a tweet that contains three images of text — with no ALT text in sight — Musk explains that he didn't buy Twitter for the money, but instead wants to use it to "help humanity." He also clarified that he actually loves us all, which is good.

Advertising adverts

The initial part of Musk's message is all about saying that he believes Twitter should be a place that people can go to hold discussions, calling it a "common digital town square" He says that he wants it to be a place where a "wide range of beliefs can be debated in a healthy manner, without resorting to violence," too. That could be construed as his way of saying that we can expect fewer accounts being banned for saying horrible things, but time will tell.

Musk then goes on to take a swipe at traditional media for catering to "polarized extremes" because it brings them money. And then he gets into the meat of the matter.

Dear Twitter Advertisers pic.twitter.com/GMwHmInPASOctober 27, 2022 See more

Musk wants companies to give him money to advertise on his new social network.

"Fundamentally, Twitter aspires to be the most respected advertising platform in the world that strengthens your brand and grows your enterprise," he says, before closing out with a rallying cry — "to everyone who has partnered with us, I thank you. Let us build something extraordinary together."

Musk's buyout of Twitter isn't complete yet, but it needs to go through before tomorrow otherwise he'll find himself back in court. He seems confident that the deal will be done though — he's already made at least one appearance at Twitter's offices. Sink in hand.