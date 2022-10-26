Elon Musk has entered Twitter HQ and will address employees on Friday

Elon Musk has entered the building, everyone.

On Wednesday, the billionaire and owner of Tesla and SpaceX took to Twitter to announce that he has officially walked through the doors of Twitter's headquarters in San Francisco, California. The tweet, which said, "Entering Twitter HQ – let that sink in!" showed Musk walking through the lobby of the office carrying, you guessed it, an actual sink.

You can watch the video below. It is, admittedly, quite hilarious:

Entering Twitter HQ – let that sink in! pic.twitter.com/D68z4K2wq7October 26, 2022 See more

In addition to the video, Musk also updated his Twitter description to none other than "Chief Twit."

Employees will find out what's going on soon

According to Alex Health at The Verge, "Twitter CMO Leslie Berland just sent employees an internal memo saying that their soon-to-be new boss, Elon Musk, is in the company's San Francisco headquarters this week and that they will "hear from him directly on Friday."

So, it appears that the Twitter deal, which Musk has until the end of the day on Friday to close, is all but done. Between the video, changing his Twitter bio, and the CMO's email to employees, the company and Musk appear to be confident enough in the deal closing that both are starting to make things a little more public.

Musk has until the end of the day on Friday to close his acquisition of Twitter. If he fails, which seems less and less possible, Twitter is still scheduled to take him to court in Delaware. The company was suing Musk to honor his initial offer of $54.20 per share, or $44 billion, to acquire the company.

Musk initially tried to get out of the deal, claiming it had to do with the projected number of bot accounts on the social media service. Still, he later agreed to continue the agreement at the original offer price.

Musk alerted Twitter employees when they caught wind that he could fire as much as 75% of the company's staff if the acquisition went through. It sounds like they'll all find out on Friday.