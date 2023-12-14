Instagram Threads expands to Europe, and you won't need a profile to use it

Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg has today announced that Instagram's text social media app Threads is coming to Europe.

In an Instagram post, Zuckerberg stated "Today we're opening Threads to more countries in Europe. Welcome everyone."

"Today, Mark Zuckerberg announced that we are expanding Threads to countries across Europe," Meta stated. "We’re excited to give more people the opportunity to follow and join the conversations they care about. Since launching Threads in July, we’ve made significant improvements to the app, including a web experience, a Following Feed, the ability to edit a post, search with keywords, tag topics and more.

Users in the EU can create a Threads profile linked to their Instagram account, or view content on Threads without a profile. Those users will also be able to search for accounts and share content, as well as report content they don't like, they just won't be able to post or interact with other content.

Threads

Threads have proven pretty popular since launch, smashing 100 million users in just five days following its launch in July.