Twitter hashflag goes live for September's iPhone 14 event
Tweet #AppleEvent for a fun surprise!
Earlier today, Apple announced that it will be hosting a special event on Wednesday, September 7, 2022. In order to add to the excitement, Apple has gotten its own hashflag when you use the hashtag #AppleEvent on Twitter.
The hashflag is simply the Apple logo in the new style that is being used to market the upcoming event, which will kick off at 10:00 AM PDT. It looks like the usual Apple logo but it is filled with what can only be described as the cosmos.
If you want to check out the hashflag for yourself, head over to Twitter and type #AppleEvent. In addition to the Twitter hashflag, the company has also created a new augmented reality experience for the event that you can check out on the iPhone or the iPad. You can head over to the Apple Events website (opens in new tab) to check that out as well.
What do we expect from the September 7 Apple Event?
There are a lot of things to expect from Apple's September event. The first is the iPhone 14. Apple is expected to drop the iPhone mini in favor of a more affordable iPhone 14 Max. The iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max are expected to feature a new processor as well as some major upgrades to the camera system.
Apple is also expected to announce the Apple Watch Series 8 and the second generation of the Apple Watch SE. An Apple Watch Pro is also heavily rumored to be unveiled at the event.
Lastly, there are some rumors that the company could introduce the second-generation AirPods Pro at the September event.
If you want to go all in, check out our coverage of everything we expect at Apple's event in September.
Head over to Twitter to use the #AppleEvent hashtag and watch the new hashflag magically appear on your tweet!
