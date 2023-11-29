Solve puzzles and make tiny towns with this simple, quiet iPad app

We love puzzle games. But the ones that have countdowns or add extra stress just don't hit the spot if you want to find the best games to soothe yourself, calm down, or to get in the zone.

That's why we love recommending mobile games like I Love Hue, which is an incredibly comforting color puzzle for iPhone and iPad. Today, we've got a similar App of the Day suggestion for those who may not be interested in building abstract color spectrums but want to try their hand at building tiny towns instead.

The Teeny Tiny Town app works on both iPhone and iPad, but we recommend playing it on your iPad for the best experience. The premise is simple: you have to build a teeny tiny town.

To do that, you need to combine three or more matching items, like three trees, that will then transform into new structures, like big houses. Merge those houses and you create even bigger and better parts of your town.

A tiny town with big potential

The Teeny Tiny Town app has many positive reviews on the App Store — and it's easy to see why.

Once you've built a decent-sized town, you can collect gold from your houses, acquire new items, and strategically expand your structures. Importantly, this isn't just a town-building app, it's a game that can grow and thrive as much as you want with different levels to unlock and difficulties to navigate.

Although the goal is to create a bustling town, everything about this app feels deliberate and considered, from the super minimal design stripped of clutter to the ambient sounds and relaxing music that both do a great job at getting you into a flow state.

This is your new favorite iPad app if you like simple solo games with building challenges, that will engage your strategic thinking within a soothing setting.