Spotify lax on HomePod support, promises to add AirPlay 2 support "eventually"

Spotify has had disagreements with Apple for a while now. The company has been critical of Apple's approach toward apps. Spotify even maintains a public tab (opens in new tab) of all the Apple decisions that have been unfair towards the company. Apple had even launched the HomePod without Spotify support.

While Apple has since then added support for Spotify on the HomePod, the app still doesn't work on it. That's because Spotify is yet to add support for HomePod, and it doesn't have plans to do it anytime soon, either, according to the company's statement to Mark Gurman. In his latest Power On newsletter (opens in new tab), Gurman also revealed that Spotify plans to add AirPlay 2 support eventually.

Spotify not too keen on Apple ecosystem support

Spotify apparently doesn't think of HomePod support as all that important, citinga lack of interest from users. Gurman reported, "Spotify says this isn’t a big deal. When I asked the company about the issue, it said there hasn’t been a “significant volume” of complaints about the lack of HomePod support. They claim there are only 18 comments on Reddit and 138 tweets about the issue. I think that misses the point, though. (And for what it’s worth, there’s a complaint on Spotify’s forums about HomePod support that has 5,800 likes.)"

Given how Spotify is one of the most popular apps on iPhone, it seems like a miss to leave out HomePod support. It doesn't seem to be racing to support the newer AirPlay 2, promising support while being very vague about the timeline.

Spotify said in a statement, "Spotify remains committed to supporting AirPlay 2 at some point in the future. We’re on a path towards making it happen eventually, but we cannot state when that will be at this stage."

So it seems like Spotify won't come to HomePod anytime soon, but you can still enjoy it on the best Bluetooth speakers out there, or switch to Apple Music.