Start your new year yoga journey with this this Apple Watch app

The new year is a great time to embark on a new fitness journey and I think everyone could benefit from adding a calming and meditative yoga practice into their daily routine. The problem with yoga is you have to watch a tutorial or look up the moves to get into it, which can sometimes feel like too much effort, especially when you're bending and twisting to see the screen. But the Pocket Yoga is as easy and fuss-free as it gets.

It's a handy yoga companion for both the iPhone and Apple Watch, bringing the studio experience to your living room and offering all sorts of features designed to enhance your practice and well-being.

The app boasts a selection of 27 different sessions, catering to various durations and difficulty levels. Whether you're a beginner or an experienced yogi, the app provides expertly designed practices by yoga instructors, delivering comprehensive guidance at every step. The pose dictionary is a treasure trove, too, offering detailed explanations of correct posture, alignment, and the benefits associated with each pose.

Connect to your inner yogi in 2024

One of my favorite features of the Pocket Yoga app is the soothing voice and visual instructions that accompany each pose. There are also more than 500 illustrated pose images as well, helping you maintain the correct form, and promoting an effective and safe practice.

The option to play music from your library, Apple Music, or Spotify is nice too, adding a personalized touch to your sessions. I often choose to play soothing rain sounds and imagine I'm stretching in a rainforest or a wave soundscape to pretend I'm practicing on a beach.

Pocket Yoga goes beyond the iPhone by seamlessly integrating with the Apple Watch, too. This is ideal for beginners, as you see real-time information on your wrist, including the current pose, time remaining, heart rate, calories burned, and more. The app even allows you to control your practice directly from your Apple Watch for added flexibility.

Whether you're a seasoned yogi or just beginning your yoga journey, Pocket Yoga offers a holistic approach to your practice. With features like progress tracking, account synchronization, and integration with the Health app, it's also not just a yoga guide – it's a comprehensive wellness tool.