The Videoleap iPhone app is now jam-packed with AI tools

Videoleap has firmly secured its place as one of the top video editing iPhone apps, standing out in a crowded market with its user-friendly interface and range of features, which are updated regularly.

First recommended by iMore back in 2018, the app has evolved over the years, introducing a new suite of creative tools in 2023 that leverage cutting-edge AI technology to deliver a video editing experience that's not only seamless but also brimming with innovative and sometimes whimsical results.

Algorithmic artistry

Upon launching Videoleap, users can perform the standard video editing tasks, like splicing clips, reversing videos, and adding music and filters. However, what I think sets Videoleap apart are its new and intelligent features. Recently integrated AI tools allow users to seamlessly swap their voice and face with those of their favorite stars in movie clips and music videos, offering an intriguing blend of both the creepy and cool.

The app introduces other AI editing tools that transform videos into animations, manipulate the time period of surroundings, or age faces dynamically as they move. The speed at which these effects are applied is incredibly impressive. Yet, it's the advanced AI technology integrated into Videoleap's regular editing features that truly changes the game for video creation. Users can effortlessly remove backgrounds and objects, craft new scenes, or expand existing ones, providing an unparalleled level of creative freedom that's mind-blowing.

Videoleap has always been a go-to choice for video editing, but its AI tools have transformed it into a must-have app for iPhone users hoping to craft compelling videos. Whether you're a casual content creator or a professional videographer, the app's intuitive interface and AI-driven features streamline the editing process, enhancing the overall quality of your videos.

While Videoleap offers free access to its basic features, users can unlock a range of advanced ones through in-app purchases. For those who find themselves frequently using the app, the $69.99/£69.99 full access subscription for an entire year is highly recommended.

Alternatively, users can opt for a monthly full access subscription priced at $9.99/£9.99, providing flexibility based on individual usage patterns and a cost-effective choice for anyone passionate about video editing on their iPhone.