The Videoleap iPhone app is now jam-packed with AI tools
A powerful and easy-to-use video editor with AI smarts.
iPhone / iPad – Free (In-App Purchases)
Want more apps? Check out our hand-picked lists:
- Best iPhone apps
- Best iPad apps
- Best macOS apps
- Best Apple Watch apps
Videoleap has firmly secured its place as one of the top video editing iPhone apps, standing out in a crowded market with its user-friendly interface and range of features, which are updated regularly.
First recommended by iMore back in 2018, the app has evolved over the years, introducing a new suite of creative tools in 2023 that leverage cutting-edge AI technology to deliver a video editing experience that's not only seamless but also brimming with innovative and sometimes whimsical results.
Algorithmic artistry
Upon launching Videoleap, users can perform the standard video editing tasks, like splicing clips, reversing videos, and adding music and filters. However, what I think sets Videoleap apart are its new and intelligent features. Recently integrated AI tools allow users to seamlessly swap their voice and face with those of their favorite stars in movie clips and music videos, offering an intriguing blend of both the creepy and cool.
The app introduces other AI editing tools that transform videos into animations, manipulate the time period of surroundings, or age faces dynamically as they move. The speed at which these effects are applied is incredibly impressive. Yet, it's the advanced AI technology integrated into Videoleap's regular editing features that truly changes the game for video creation. Users can effortlessly remove backgrounds and objects, craft new scenes, or expand existing ones, providing an unparalleled level of creative freedom that's mind-blowing.
Videoleap has always been a go-to choice for video editing, but its AI tools have transformed it into a must-have app for iPhone users hoping to craft compelling videos. Whether you're a casual content creator or a professional videographer, the app's intuitive interface and AI-driven features streamline the editing process, enhancing the overall quality of your videos.
While Videoleap offers free access to its basic features, users can unlock a range of advanced ones through in-app purchases. For those who find themselves frequently using the app, the $69.99/£69.99 full access subscription for an entire year is highly recommended.
Alternatively, users can opt for a monthly full access subscription priced at $9.99/£9.99, providing flexibility based on individual usage patterns and a cost-effective choice for anyone passionate about video editing on their iPhone.
iMore's daily App of the Day post helps you find great apps you've never heard of on your iPhone, iPad, Mac, and Apple Watch, curated each day by our expert team!
Master your iPhone in minutes
iMore offers spot-on advice and guidance from our team of experts, with decades of Apple device experience to lean on. Learn more with iMore!
Becca Caddy is a contributor to iMore, as well as a freelance journalist and author. She’s been writing about consumer tech and popular science for more than a decade, covering all kinds of topics, including why robots have eyes and whether we’ll experience the overview effect one day. She’s particularly interested in VR/AR, wearables, digital health, space tech and chatting to experts and academics about the future. She’s contributed to TechRadar, T3, Wired, New Scientist, The Guardian, Inverse and many more. Her first book, Screen Time, came out in January 2021 with Bonnier Books. She loves science-fiction, brutalist architecture, and spending too much time floating through space in virtual reality. Last time she checked, she still holds a Guinness World Record alongside iMore Editor in Chief Gerald Lynch for playing the largest game of Tetris ever made, too.