These are the Safari bugs that have been fixed in the latest preview build

Apple has released a new version of the Safari Technology Preview, the experimental browser used to test features for future releases of the Safari web browser.

In Safari Technology Preview release 170, you'll find bug fixes and performance improvements for CSS, Forms, Layout, JavaScript, Media, Popover, and Accessibility.

The Safari Technology Preview is a way for Apple to gather feedback on features before implementing them into release versions of Safari. The Preview can run alongside Safari and does not require a developer account to install. Apple says, "Get a sneak peek at upcoming web technologies in macOS and iOS with Safari Technology Preview (opens in new tab) and experiment with these technologies in your websites and extensions."

The latest 16.4 version is compatible with Macs on macOS Ventura and macOS Monterey 12.3 or later. You can download Safari Technology Preview here (opens in new tab), or if you already have Safari Technology Preview installed, head to the Software Update pane of System Preferences, and you should see an update waiting to be downloaded and installed.

Safari at WWDC 2023?

With WWDC 2023 starting on June 5, there's lots to be excited for in the world of Apple software. The likely announcement of macOS 14 could see some major new features for Safari alongside performance and other quality of life improvements.

While WWDC is only a few weeks away, the rumor mill for macOS 14 and Safari is still very quiet. So your guess is as good as ours as what Apple has up its sleeve. We'd like to see better widgets in macOS that could include integration with Safari somehow.

Until then, we'll fidget and wait to see what exciting software updates and products Apple is mustering up. The rumors indicate a likely reveal of the VR headset as well as new software updates for iOS and iPadOS. If you're like us at iMore, we just can't wait!