This Apple Watch app is the easiest way to track strength training

If you're serious about fitness and tired of jotting down your workouts in notebooks or the Notes app in your phone, it's time to meet your new workout BFF, the Strong app.

This app works on both the iPhone and the Apple Watch, and although it's packed with features, it's incredibly simple to use. Which is good news considering you'll be relying on it when you're tired and need to quickly track weights you've lifted and exercises you've completed at the gym.

Yes, there are plenty of fitness apps in the App Store, but in my opinion Strong stands out as one of the most user-friendly options. It's no surprise that the developers say it's helped more than 1.2 million people achieve their fitness goals since it was first launched.

Why should you use Strong?

Keeping track of your exercises, your reps and the amount of weight you've lifted is essential for avoiding injury, tracking progress and hitting your fitness goals. The problem is it can be annoying to keep opening up an app or making long lists in your Notes.

But with Strong, it's really easy – especially if you use the Apple Watch app. You can simply select an exercise and tap the screen to input exercises, weights and reps, as well as control a timer, all from your wrist.

There's a huge choice of exercises to pick from here, which sounds like it should be a given, but I'm always shocked how many fitness apps cover the basics (squats, rows, running outside, etc) and then stop there, leaving little room for anyone who wants to do anything remotely different.

Another thing that sets Strong apart from other fitness apps is that it's not annoying – I'm sorry, but it's true! You won't find any pestering or condescending notifications or even bright and colorful badges when you just want to get on with things. It's there when you need it and you can forget about it when you don't.

Upgrade your workout game in 2024 by ditching the notebooks and the library of fitness apps, and embracing the power and simplicity of Strong instead.