This habit tracking iPhone app helps you build better routines

Me+ Daily Routine Planner is an iPhone app designed for ADHDers and people who are struggling with procrastination, helping you to build better habits, stick to routines and get more done during the day.

When you first sign up to the app you'll be asked a series of questions about your routine, your problems and your goals. This will help the app define some core areas to focus on, like developing a better morning routine.

Once you're done, you'll have access to ME+'s suite of features, like soundscapes to help you focus, quizzes to learn more about yourself, quick workout stretches, reflective exercises and so much more – it's desperate to be your one stop wellness hub.

But my favorite part of the app is arguably the simplest, and that's the Routine page. This is where you can add new habits, color code them and assign a deadline, a frequency, tags and reminders – think of it like the Reminders app on your iPhone, but with a nicer pastel color palette. I got the most use out of this section, adding daily, weekly and monthly habits.

You will have to pay to unlock the features of Me+, which works out at $53.99/£53.99 for a year. But there is a free 7-day trial, which I'd highly recommend you sign-up for. Just be sure to spend time figuring out if the app is for you, because I don't think it'll suit everyone...

Why you should think twice before downloading a habit tracking app

I should warn you that an app like Me+ Daily Routine Planner could be really helpful in building new and healthy habits, but it could also lead to feeling even more overwhelmed. That's because in order to get started, you'll have to jump through several hoops, like answering questions, picking routines and defining new habits.

Luckily, I felt motivated to try all of the Me+ iPhone app's features when I was testing it, but if you're on the verge of burnout already, it might be best to stick with something way more simple, like writing your key priorities out in the Notes app for a few weeks instead.

Other than that, my only other criticism of the app is the team behind it desperately need to hire a writer or even a proofreader. I could understand the copy, but some of it was worded really poorly – not ideal for an app that's pushing you to become your best self.