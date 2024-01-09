This iPhone app brings you last-minute travel deals

If you want to travel this year, then there are plenty of apps to help you plan flights, accommodation and activities, but the HotelTonight app is a must-have if you need a more spontaneous option.

HotelTonight serves up a curated selection of top-rated hotels, from budget chain stays to charming boutiques. Not all of the accommodation options are for tonight as the name suggests however as you can book 100 days in advance.

However, you’re likely to find the best deals available within the next few days. This makes it ideal if you want to book a last-minute getaway or your travel plans change unexpectedly and you need to make quick arrangements without stress.

HotelTonight vs. other travel apps

Not only are there good last-minute deals on HotelTonight, but there are many exclusive ones you may not find elsewhere. Especially in the app's Daily Drop deals, which features some of the best hotel discounts and often a special deal of the day.

I like that HotelTonight is dedicated to last-minute deals and easy booking, which is why the stays are divided up with categories, like Basic, Hip and Luxe. Each option lists three compelling reasons why you should choose that stay and there are also reviews and ratings to help you pick the right one for you.

It’s really simple to use once you’ve decided, and you can go from browsing to having booked a stay in seconds. It's one of the things I love about using travel apps to book stays rather than websites, which always feel less intuitive and straightforward.

A few more of HotelTonight's standout features include cancellable rates, which you sometimes won't find elsewhere. These are ideal if you need travel flexibility. HotelTonight offers 24/7 customer support, which gives you peace of mind for making last-minute plans. There’s also a Perks Program, which is a loyalty rewards scheme, allowing you to unlock even better deals the more you book.

If the idea of spontaneous travel fills you with anxiety, then maybe this app isn’t for you. But if you love hunting for last-minute deals or often need to find quick options for work, then HotelTonight could be your new favorite travel app of 2024.