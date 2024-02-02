This iPhone app helps you find the perfect workout videos

Every time I open Instagram or TikTok there’s a new workout influencer telling me to try their fitness programme or an ad for a new app telling me to begin an exercise challenge. I’m not surprised that anyone starting out on a fitness journey this year may feel incredibly overwhelmed.

But although there are countless fitness apps to choose from, FitOn is one of my favorites, and you can get it for your iPhone, iPad, Apple TV or Apple Watch – it’s incredibly useful to be able to see workouts from your wrist.

There’s a lot to love about this fitness app, including access to all sorts of workout classes. We’re talking cardio, strength training, HIIT, yoga, pilates and more. And although there are in-app purchases available for exclusive content, many of these basics are free. This library of fitness content makes FitOn a great choice if you want to workout at home but don’t know where to begin.

FitOn tailors workout recommendations to you

But what I personally really like about FitOn is that you can search for specific workouts that'll best suit you when you need them.

For example, I find that when I’m looking for an exercise class on something like YouTube it’s almost impossible to figure out if it’s made for my fitness level. They rarely tell me up front if I’ll need weights and all sorts of information like that just from the title – and I hate being surprised halfway through and having to stop.

With FitOn, you can get really granular and tell the app how long you have, your fitness level, the intensity you’re looking for and which body part you most want to get working. If you find it motivating to compete with other people but don’t want to head to a real-life fitness class, then you can also take advantage of the app’s leaderboards and community features.

I primarily use FitOn for quick workouts at home when I don’t have time for the gym, or fancy a slower stretch session after I get home from a fitness class. But there is broader advice about nailing your nutrition and reducing stress with meal plans, guided meditations and much more. So if you’re overwhelmed by which workout app to go for, FitOn is a one stop shop solution for all things health, fitness and wellbeing.