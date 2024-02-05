This Mac app finds all the best online shopping deals
Honey helps you to save money and earn rewards when you shop online.
Mac – Free (In-App Purchases)
The savviest online shoppers know that it's not just about finding the right product these days — you also need to hunt down the best possible deal. If that sounds exhausting to you, you're not alone.
This is why many people swear by the PayPal Honey for Safari app (sometimes known simply as Honey), a powerful browser extension owned by PayPal that acts like your personal smart shopping assistant.
Honey can automate the search and application of all sorts of digital coupons and promo codes at checkout, making sure you always get the lowest price possible on whatever you're buying.
How does PayPal Honey for Safari work?
Once you've downloaded the PayPal Honey for Safari app for your Mac, it will scan thousands of online retailers to find and apply the best eligible coupons automatically. So not only is Honey great for saving you money, just think of all the time and effort you'll also be saving by not having to search endlessly for discounts and codes manually.
There are a bunch of other features available for online shoppers, too, like Honey's Droplist, which tracks the prices of specific items and alerts you when it's the best time to buy them. Honey also offers a unique Amazon tool that compares prices across Amazon-sold items, third-party sellers, and other online retailers, ensuring you always get the best deal.
Beyond savings, Honey also offers the opportunity to earn PayPal Rewards in certain regions, which you can then redeem for cash, gift cards, or shopping credits.
If you're really into online shopping, like to know you're getting the best deals or need to stick to a tight budget, Honey is a great option. We think it works well on Safari, but you can also add it to other browsers and use the Honey for iOS app on your iPhone, too.
Becca Caddy is a contributor to iMore, as well as a freelance journalist and author.
