This Mac clipboard manager app will help you find anything you've ever copied
Paste - Endless Clipboard lets you search through unlimited clipboard history.
Mac / iPhone / iPad - Free (With in-app purchases)
When you're working on a Mac you can only copy and paste one thing at a time. This can really disrupt your flow, especially if you're an editor or researcher who needs to move around different chunks of text. Or you're working with code and numbers.
You can workaround these issues with clipboard managers. These are specially designed apps or browser extensions that allow you to copy multiple different things at once (whether that's text, code or images), as well as keep a history of them saved so you can access them again later.
One of the best options I've found is Paste - Endless Clipboard, which I use as a Mac app, but can also be downloaded onto your iPhone or iPad too. On the Apple App Store page for Paste the developers describe it as a "time machine for your clipboard", which I think sums it up perfectly.
You can easily find any image, file, link or text you've ever copied across any Apple device that you're using. For this reason, I credit Paste with making me more productive when I'm editing and calmer too – I'm less likely to scramble around looking for things if I know they're all in my Paste history.
Never lose a link again
The clipboard space you have access to with Paste is described as "unlimited", which means once you start using it you're never going to have to comb back through browsing history or through the Notes app in your iPhone again. It also makes working much slicker, especially if you're a developer, designer, editor or even sales and support specialists dealing with lots of data all at once.
Paste also offers seamless synchronization with iCloud, which means everything copied from your Mac, iPhone, or iPad is saved in the same place. But rather than just a big vault of all your copied stuff, there are also tools to make Paste work smarter, like an intelligent search feature so you can easily find what you're looking for, as well as a custom rules tool that specifies which apps and devices can save information to the clipboard. Just keep in mind that your iCloud and physical storage space is harnessed here, so you might want to keep tabs on the copies you no longer want.
