This Mac game gives me a much-needed break from work

I use the Pomodoro Technique to work. Which means I spend 25 minutes working, then take a five minute break. It's tempting to keep working over that break if I'm in the zone, but the whole point is to stop and do something else. Ideally, I'd get up, move and get away from my screen. But sometimes that means I'd then never return. Recently I've found that picking a fun but not all that taxing game to play in my five minute break is a great way to spend that time.

My game of the moment is the Bring You Home Mac app. I want to be really clear, this isn't the best game you'll ever play. Far from it. But it perfectly complements my pomodoro pauses because it's not too demanding, yet sufficiently engaging with its puzzles and story elements, making it a genuinely enjoyable breather. Its vibrant visuals and playful animations also offer a refreshing contrast to staring at text for the rest of the day, making it not just a game, but a delightful escape that fits neatly into those five minute slices of freedom.

What's Bring You Home about?

In the enchanting universe of Bring You Home, players are introduced to Polo, a plucky alien on a quest to find its pet, who has been stolen by mysterious characters. You'll need to help Polo adventure through different worlds and portals to find them. But rather than controlling Polo and his movements, you'll control the level around the little alien so it can move from one location to the next.

As you progress through the game you'll experience loads of different worlds with magical characters, surprises and dangers. The whole aim is to collect photo memories of Polo and the alien's beloved pet and, ultimately, unravel the mystery of why it was taken. But the game itself is very cute, accessible, colorful, all about the visuals and perfect for players of all ages, so nothing is too difficult and scary.

If it was really engrossing I'd desperately want to keep playing when my five minutes are up. If it wasn't fun enough, I'd get distracted by TikTok. Which is why I recommend Bring You Home if you're looking for a game that's a welcome break, but not too taxing. You can find Bring You Home on the Mac App Store for $4.99/£4.99.