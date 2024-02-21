This Mac, iPhone and iPad app is everything you'll ever need from a photo editor

Photomator is a photo editing app for your Mac, iPhone or iPad that allows you to make all sorts of adjustments to your images, from simple changes like cropping, brightness and color vibrance to selectively editing specific parts of an image and making more advanced color changes, like multi-channel curves.

Essentially, there's everything you need here to make changes to your photos. And although plenty of apps promise a similar set of features and final results, I love the layout and interface of the Photomator app. It's extensive in terms of what you can do, but everything is easy, with clear labels and handy sliders to make all of your adjustments.

What can you use Photomator for?

The short answer to what you can use the Photomator app for is almost any kind of editing task you can think of. However, a few of my favorite features include batch editing, which allows you to make the same changes across multiple images all at once. This is ideal when I'm working on a review of a tech product and want to make small adjustments to the brightness and color temperature of about 20 similar photos of the device, like a smartwatch or headphones.

I also get a lot of use out of Photomator's selective adjustment tool, which allows you to make specific selections to an image using AI, whether that's a subject in the foreground, or the sky in the background. You can then make specific adjustments to these areas without changing anything about the rest of the image. Sure, other photo editing apps promise similar, but I find Photomator to be more accurate.

Finally, I like that Photomator allows you to completely change images if you like, making them brighter, better and bolder. But it also can make subtle changes, too. For example, with a handy 'repair' tool you can erase away unwanted objects. And with a 'texture-aware algorithm' you can enhance textures and details in the highlights and shadows of photos you maybe didn't see before.

A bunch of different image formats are supported by Photomator, including 650 RAW image formats, like Apple ProRAW and compressed Fujifilm RAWs. Every change you make to your photos is synced back to your Photos library and, thanks to iCloud support, you can work seamlessly across Mac, iPhone, and iPad if you want to.

These are just a few of the many photo editing features that Photomator offers. So if you're looking for a one stop shop way to make edits to your images, whether they're simple or more advanced, definitely begin a free trial of Photomator. After that, a monthly subscription will cost you $4.99/£4.99 and a yearly subscription is $29.99/£29.99.