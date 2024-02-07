This Pokemon-like Apple Watch app makes standing up throughout the day more fun
Stand more each day by collecting cute creatures.
iPhone / Apple Watch – Free (In-App Purchases)
Standing up throughout the day is just one in a long list of things we know that we should be doing but often don't get round to or forget about completely as work and life stresses mount up.
One of the core settings in the Apple Watch Activity app prompts you to stand at least once every hour over a 12-hour period. But if that's not enough motivation for you, then I recommend the Apple Watch app Standland.
The thinking behind Standland is that getting us to stand up more – especially those of us in really sedentary jobs – is a challenge. But what about if we threw some cute animals into the mix and turned it into a game instead?
How does Standland work?
The app prompts you to move for one minute every hour – that counts as one stand. There are 15 little virtual creatures to encourage you that unlock 15 different achievements. Think of it like a low-key Pokémon GO.
The app itself is incredibly simple, but you can also dig into your stats via weekly and monthly reports to see your progress over time.
I don't think the cute animal gimmick will appeal to everyone. But if standing more is your goal, you like fun games, and you're the kind of person who loved caring for your Tamagotchi as a kid, Standland might be perfect.
We know by now that the best habits – the ones you stick at – are small and easy to do. That's why I like Standland and its simple, fun approach to get you moving just a little bit more each day.
