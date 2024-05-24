This work management app for the iPhone is great for small teams

There's fierce competition among work management apps – Asana and Teamwork tend to get glowing reviews across the board. But, as with any kind of app, the so-called "best" one won't always work for you.

I've recently been on the lookout for lesser-known work management apps to suggest. Especially for people who work on their own or with smaller teams, and I think ClickUp for the iPhone and the iPad is a solid choice to take a look at if you're shopping around for options.

ClickUp isn't as comprehensive as some of the bigger names in work management apps and tools. But it does offer all of the basic features you need, like time tracking and a calendar.

I also really like the way it's designed – I'm all about the most minimal and straightforward user experience. Most importantly, it offers a free plan that won't unlock all of the features, but is generous compared to other apps – it's also a great way to see if it's for you before you commit to a subscription.

Ideal for task management for individuals and small teams

ClickUp can work well for individuals. Especially when it comes to creating detailed job lists to manage your workload and time management – if you need to know exactly how much time you're spending on a client's work, you can generate your own handy timesheets.

But it excels in getting smaller teams working together more closely, especially if they're working remotely. You can centralize all communications in one place, use the Whiteboards feature to brainstorm ideas and work together with collaborative Docs.

The idea is that with ClickUp you won't need all of the other productivity and time management apps you and your team have been relying on, like Slack, Notion and Google Drive. But whether it can really replace all of them will depend on your team.

Like a lot of other productivity apps, ClickUp has integrated an AI tool into its offering, too. It's called ClickUp Brain and you can use it to ask questions about your workload and processes, automate tasks and progress updates and more. It's not vital you use these features, but they're not just a gimmick.

ClickUp offers a decent free plan, which is best for individual use, but a great way to test drive the app, too. With it you'll get 100MB of storage, collaborative docs, whiteboards and more.

You'll need to pay for access to all of the features. Subscriptions start at $7/£7 per person per month for the 'Unlimited' version, which is the option that's designed for small teams and adds unlimited storage, unlimited integrations, native time tracking and more. If you want to integrate ClickUp into a bigger team there are mid-sized and enterprise team options as well.