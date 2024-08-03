TikTok in hot water with US Justice Department for breaching Children's Online Privacy Protection Act

Video-sharing platform TikTok is under fire, this time from the US government. While the app still faces a potential ban in the United States, it's now being sued by the country's Justice Department.

TikTok and parent company ByteDance were sued yesterday for violating the Children's Online Privacy Protection Act (or COPPA), which makes it illegal to collect and use data from children under the age of 13.

According to the lawsuit (viewable as a PDF), TikTok has allowed children to create accounts on the platform since 2019, and this means they've been able to create videos, comment, and interact with others (including adults) within the app.

While TikTok does have a Kids Mode, the company is alleged to have collected data from users within that section of the app, too.

TikTok accused of storing children's data

The Department of Justice says the app and its parent company have employed "extensive data collection" for millions of users under the age of 13, and retained personal information from them without parental consent.

The lawsuit also says users under 13 have been able to "interact with adult users and access adult content", while also making it difficult for parents to delete their child's data.

The DoJ is seeking penalties against each violation of the COPPA, as well as legislation to prevent TikTok collecting further data from children.

