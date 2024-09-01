X still banned in Brazil, but Apple doesn't need to take it off of the App Store

Following social network X (formerly Twitter) being banned in Brazil, the country's Supreme Court requested Apple and Google remove the app from their respective App Stores.

While the court has changed its stance on removing it from the App Store (thanks, 9to5Mac), the app, and the social network in general, remains banned in the country.

The ban began in recent days following X's owner, Elon Musk, closing down the Brazilian offices for X and laying off all of its employees in protest of requests to take down profiles considered to be spreading false information.

Because Brazilian law requires a social network to have a local legal representative, of which X now does not have one, the platform is banned and users can be fined for using it.

X remains banned in Brazil

Internet providers in Brazil have been urged to cut off access to the social network, and the court requested Apple and Google remove it from stores.

Neither complied, despite the threat of fines each day, but it appears the Brazilian Supreme Court has changed its stance and will allow the platform's app to be kept in the stores.

X users in the country can use a VPN to access it but risk heavy fines for doing so.

