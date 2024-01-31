You need this Mac app if you're always forgetting about meetings

We've all been there. You've spent the morning preparing for a meeting and then, at the last minute, you're distracted by something else and turn up late. Or maybe you booked a meeting in so long ago that you forgot about it completely and didn't realize until days later. I've found a solution.

In Your Face: Meeting Reminder might seem like a bold name for an app, but that's the whole point. It's designed to make sure you never miss another meeting ever again and it goes to extreme lengths.

The app is particularly useful for anyone with ADHD or those that struggle with other focus issues, as well as people who work remotely and get deep into flow states, like writers or developers. That's because In Your Face: Meeting Reminder makes it impossible to ignore or miss a meeting notification.

How does In Your Face: Meeting Reminder work?

Download In Your Face: Meeting Reminder, sync it up to your macOS Calendar app and next time you have a meeting, call or brainstorming session booked in, it'll alert you. Not with a small notification that pops onto your screen then disappears, but instead with a full-screen reminder.

It shows you the important details, including what's happening, when and where, enabling you to jump into a meeting directly from the reminder itself if it's a video call.

Unfortunately, it only works with the macOS Calendar app right now. But you can select which different calendars within Mac's native application that you'd like to receive notifications about and when you want to get them. It'll then automatically update with new events or when your agenda changes.

I have ADHD and can look at my calendar, set a bunch of notifications and still somehow get distracted seconds beforehand and miss an important meeting. This app is a game-changer in that it literally forces me to stop whatever I'm doing and turn my attention to the priority meeting. If only I could train my brain to be so forceful.