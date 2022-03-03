Compared to the predecessor, the G2H Pro features wider compatibility with third-party ecosystems, more storage options and added functionalities such as privacy masking, custom ringtone, and timelapse clip generation.

Aqara has announced the launch of a new HomeKit security camera on Thursday — the Aqara Camera Hub G2H Pro. The latest camera from Aqara includes complete HomeKit security alarm features, 1080p HD resolution, and support for all of the major smart home voice assistants.

As the name suggests, the Camera Hub G2H Pro is based on the original Aqara Camera Hub G2H camera released back in 2020. The new HomeKit camera sports the same playful frame on the outside and similiar internals as its predecessor, but the Pro gains a slightly wider, 146-degree field of view, as well as support NAS storage and larger microSD cards (up to 512GB).

The upgraded Camera Hub G2H Pro also expands its HomeKit capabilities by adding in full alarm support making it an excellent DIY security solution. With The G2H Pro, users can take advantage of four available security modes in the Home app allowing them to arm or disarm their homes with just a tap.