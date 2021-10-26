The Agra Hub El features a compact design and high installation flexibility. With a size of 4.25" X 1.18" X 0.3" and a weight of merely 58 grams, the new hub is not much bigger than an average USB flash drive. A regular USB-A port is integrated into the hub's housing, hence the new hub could be powered from almost any USB-equipped devices, for example wall outlets, power strips, PCs, power banks and even Wi-Fi routers. Combined with the 210° adjustable shaft angle, the E1 hub could be placed flexibly.

Aqara has announced the launch of another new smart home hub on Tuesday, the Aqara Hub E1. The new hub sports a slim USB stick design that offers compatibility with HomeKit , Alexa, Google Home, and IFTTT.

Aqara's new hub looks similar to a standard USB flash drive as it measures 4.25" X 1.18" X 0.3", and it weighs just 58 grams. The Hub E1 draws power from various sources thanks to an integrated USB-A connector that offers angle adjustments of up to 210-degrees.

Like the recently released Aqara Hub M1S and the Aqara Hub M2, the E1 supports Zigbee 3.0 wireless connectivity. Through Zigbee, the E1 hub can support up to 128 Aqara devices. Devices include smart home essentials like the Aqara temperature sensor — one of our picks for best HomeKit temperature sensors, as well as unique offerings like Roller Shade Drivers and TVOC Air Quality Sensors.

In addition to Zigbee, the new Hub E1 can also extend existing home networks by acting as a 2.4GHz Wi-Fi repeater, and it functions as a DIY security alarm. The E1 supports four security modes — all exposed to HomeKit, and it will also automatically trigger the built-in sirens on other Aqara hubs for security events.

The Aqara Hub E1 is available now through Amazon in the US, Canada, France, and the UK, with pricing starting at $29.99. However, Aqara is currently offering a limited-time 10% discount when using the promo code USCAE1E1 for the US and Canada and HUBE1EUUK for the UK and France to celebrate the launch.