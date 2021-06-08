What you need to know
- Aqara has announced the release of a pair of new HomeKit-enabled smart home hubs.
- The Aqara Hub M2 and Hub M1S now support Zigbee 3.0 and up to 128 paired accessories.
- Aqara Hub M2 is available now on Amazon.
Aqara has launched a pair of new HomeKit-enabled smart home hubs on Tuesday, the Aqara Hub M2 and the Aqara Hub M1S. Both hubs, which are available now, support the latest Zigbee wireless standard and the ability to pair additional accessories.
"Compared with the previous generation, the Hub M2 supports the Zigbee 3.0 protocol, which is the faster, more stable and energy-efficient technology, and it can connect up to 128 devices*. It also features an Ethernet RJ45 port for wired Internet connection, providing extra stability and lower response time for better user experience."
Unlike the original hub found in the Aqara Smart Home System, the M2 features a sleeker, all-black design complete with an ethernet port similar to other smart hubs available on the market. In addition, the hub now supports Zigbee 3.0 connectivity which offers faster response times and greater reliability, and it can now accommodate up to 128 paired accessories.
The M2 hub also includes an integrated IR blaster that enables smart controls for older devices like air conditioners, TVs, fireplaces, and more. Users can program IR commands through the Aqara Home app and include them in scenes or automation with other Aqara accessories, but it is important to note that they are not exposed to HomeKit. Finally, the M2 hub now supports all four HomeKit security alarm mode settings (Home, Away, Night, and Off), allowing it to act as a DIY security system.
Alongside the new hub, Aqara has also introduced an upgraded version of the original Aqara Hub. The new Aqara Hub M1S also features Zigbee 3.0 connectivity and support for up to 128 accessories but retains the original plug-in design and HomeKit security alarm functionality. In addition to HomeKit, both the Aqara Hub M2 and M1S are compatible with Amazon's Alexa, Google Home, IFTTT, and more.
The Aqara Hub M2 is available now for $57.99 through Amazon. To celebrate the launch, Aqara is offering a promo code — M2HUBRD1 that takes an additional 15% off the price of the M2 for a limited time.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
