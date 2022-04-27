What you need to know
- Aqara has launched an updated HomeKit-compatible motion sensor.
- The Aqara Motion Sensor P1 features a five-year battery life and Zigbee 3.0.
- New motion sensor is available now through Amazon in the U.S., Canada, Germany, and France.
Aqara has announced the release of an updated HomeKit-compatible motion sensor on Wednesday — the Aqara Motion Sensor P1. The latest motion sensor from Aqara now includes extended battery life, more customization options, and updated Zigbee wireless connectivity.
Based on the Zigbee 3.0 protocol which allows faster response, higher reliability and better compatibility, the Motion Sensor P1 adds more flexibility for users including a configurable detection timeout and the adjustable sensitivity level. No longer fixed at a 60-second timeout like the predecessor, the P1 sensor allows users to set the detection timeout between 1 to 200 seconds on the Aqara Home app. It's also possible to set the sensitivity level to high, medium or low, which refers to the distance from which the sensor will be triggered from, so that false alarms could be reduced.
Like the original Aqara Motion Sensor — one of our picks for best HomeKit motion sensors — the P1 features a flexible design with a detachable stand and compact footprint. The P1 runs on two CR2450 coin-cell batteries (up from one on the previous model) and can operate for up to five years between swaps, according to Aqara.
Aside from the additional battery, the P1 sensor benefits from new customization options to achieve extra-long battery life. Users can now set a timeout period from 1 to 200 seconds, and three sensitivity options are available. The updated sensor also now sports an adjustable extra-wide viewing angle (150 to 170-degrees) and can detect motion up to 22 feet/7 meters away.
As with other Aqara accessories, the new P1 motion sensor requires a compatible Zigbee 3.0 Aqara hub. Available hubs include the Aqara Hub M2, M1S, and E1, as well as the Aqara Camera Hub G3 and the recently released Camera Hub G2H Pro. Once connected, the P1 works with HomeKit, Alexa, IFTTT, and the Aqara Home app, available on iOS and Android.
The Aqara Motion Sensor P1 is available now through Amazon in the U.S., Canada, Germany, and France, with pricing starting at $24.99. To celebrate the launch, Aqara is offering a 10% discount if you use promo code MOTIONUS (U.S. and Canada) or EUMOTIONPI (Germany and France) during checkout now through April 29th, 2022.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
