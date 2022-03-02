Best HomeKit motion sensors iMore 2022
Saying "Hey Siri!" to bring HomeKit light bulbs to life is magical, but if you want to take things to the next level, then you need one of the best HomeKit motion sensors. HomeKit motion sensors can turn on the lights automatically when you enter a room through automation and keep you aware of all of the action in the home with timely notifications. If that appeals to you, these are the best HomeKit motion sensors you can buy today.
- Indoors and out: Eve Motion - Apple HomeKit Smart Home Motion Sensor
- Lightning fast: Philips Hue Indoor Motion Sensor for Smart Lights
- Cost-effective: Aqara Motion Sensor - or Alarm System and Smart Home Automation
- Unique looks: Fibaro USA FGBHMS-001 Motion Sensor, HomeKit-enabled Multi-Sensor
- More than motion: ONVIS Smart Motion Sensor Wireless PIR Detector Works with Apple HomeKit
- In-wall convenience: ecobee Switch+ Smart Light Switch, Amazon Alexa Built-in
- Outdoor Hue: Philips Hue Dusk-to-Dawn Outdoor Motion Sensor for Smart Home
- Clever coverage: ecobee SmartSensor for Doors and Windows 2-Pack
Indoors and out: Eve Motion - Apple HomeKit Smart Home Motion SensorStaff Favorite
The Eve Motion Smart Wireless Motion Sensor is a HomeKit-enabled motion sensor that uses Bluetooth Low Energy to communicate with your HomeKit setup. It runs on two AA batteries which should easily last over a year, either indoors or out, thanks to an IPX 3 weather-resistance rating.
Lightning fast: Philips Hue Indoor Motion Sensor for Smart Lights
No Philips Hue setup is complete without the Hue Motion Sensor, which turns your Hue bulbs on at lightning-fast speeds when motion is detected. It's a glorious way to bypass Siri, and the lights will turn off automatically when you leave the room, saving energy and money.
Cost-effective: Aqara Motion Sensor - or Alarm System and Smart Home Automation
If you already have the Aqara Hub or the Aqara Camera Hub G2H, Aqara's motion sensor is the cheapest HomeKit sensor around. These tiny sensors can mount just about anywhere with a swivel base that works on a wall, ceiling, or flat surface. Please note it does require the Aqara hub.
Unique looks: Fibaro USA FGBHMS-001 Motion Sensor, HomeKit-enabled Multi-Sensor
Fibaro's HomeKit motion sensor is one of the most unique around with its stunning eyeball-like design. This sensor detects motion and measures temperature and light intensity, plus it features an accelerometer that detects whether or not someone's trying to tamper with it, protecting your investment and your home.
More than motion: ONVIS Smart Motion Sensor Wireless PIR Detector Works with Apple HomeKit
The ONVIS Smart Motion Sensor goes above and beyond its name with additional onboard temperature and humidity sensors. All three sensors are added instantly to HomeKit with just a scan of the pairing code through Bluetooth 5.0 connectivity, all without a separate app or account registration.
In-wall convenience: ecobee Switch+ Smart Light Switch, Amazon Alexa Built-in
The Switch+ from ecobee is an in-wall solution that includes motion, temperature, occupancy, light sensing, and of course, a light switch. Since it is a light switch, you don't have to worry about finding the optimal place in your home, and with its constant power, you don't need to replace batteries.
Outdoor Hue: Philips Hue Dusk-to-Dawn Outdoor Motion Sensor for Smart Home
The Philips Hue Outdoor Motion Sensor is the perfect solution for keeping your areas lit outside your home. This sensor mounts almost anywhere, and with weather resistance and long battery life, you can set it and forget it.
Clever coverage: ecobee SmartSensor for Doors and Windows 2-Pack
If you have an ecobee SmartThermostat, then ecobee's SmartSensor for Doors and Windows are a perfect complement. These sensors capture motion in your home and open and close events as they attach directly to your doors and windows. Installation is as simple as a peel and stick, and of course, you can use them in HomeKit automation for even more magic.
Make your home truly smart with the best HomeKit motion sensors
The best HomeKit motion sensors make your smart home truly smart through automation and notifications. Just by walking through the door, your home can spring to life by turning on the best HomeKit light bulbs, setting the perfect temperature on your HomeKit thermostat, and firing up your favorite tunes on the HomePod.
We love the Eve Motion Sensor as it combines a simple Bluetooth setup, reliable performance, and weather resistance into an affordable package that works both indoors and out. This versatile sensor works right out of the box with the Home app making it ready to go in seconds, and through the Eve for HomeKit app, you can view a history of all of the motion events in your home.
Have some Philips Hue light bulbs in your home? Then the Philips Hue Motion Sensor is the way to go. This motion sensor is fast, ultra-reliable, and lasts for months with excellent battery life. By simply turning your Hue bulbs on when motion is detected, you're able to quickly get a sense of what's happening without you needing your phone in hand.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
Keep an eye on the front door with the best HomeKit video doorbells
HomeKit video doorbells are a great way to keep an eye on those precious packages at your front door. While there are just a few to choose from, these are the best HomeKit options available.
These HomeKit-enabled smart light switches are the best of the best
HomeKit light switches are an easy way to modernize your home with the latest smart technology. Here's our guide to the best HomeKit switches on the market today.
Automate your home with the best HomeKit smart plugs out there
If you're new to home automation, a smart plug is a great first step in building out your connected home. You can simply plug it in and go. Here's our guide to the best smart plugs for HomeKit.