Best HomeKit motion sensors iMore 2022

Saying "Hey Siri!" to bring HomeKit light bulbs to life is magical, but if you want to take things to the next level, then you need one of the best HomeKit motion sensors. HomeKit motion sensors can turn on the lights automatically when you enter a room through automation and keep you aware of all of the action in the home with timely notifications. If that appeals to you, these are the best HomeKit motion sensors you can buy today.

Make your home truly smart with the best HomeKit motion sensors

The best HomeKit motion sensors make your smart home truly smart through automation and notifications. Just by walking through the door, your home can spring to life by turning on the best HomeKit light bulbs, setting the perfect temperature on your HomeKit thermostat, and firing up your favorite tunes on the HomePod.

We love the Eve Motion Sensor as it combines a simple Bluetooth setup, reliable performance, and weather resistance into an affordable package that works both indoors and out. This versatile sensor works right out of the box with the Home app making it ready to go in seconds, and through the Eve for HomeKit app, you can view a history of all of the motion events in your home.

Have some Philips Hue light bulbs in your home? Then the Philips Hue Motion Sensor is the way to go. This motion sensor is fast, ultra-reliable, and lasts for months with excellent battery life. By simply turning your Hue bulbs on when motion is detected, you're able to quickly get a sense of what's happening without you needing your phone in hand.