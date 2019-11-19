The woman behind Apple's mammoth 13 billion euro tax bill has told the New York Times that her aggressive agenda of reforms hasn't finished yet.

In an interview with The New York Times Margrethe Vestager spoke about her future plans, and it seems that Apple is not out of the woods yet.

According to the report, Vestager remains set on ensuring that more companies pay more taxes in Europe, likely based on where they operate and their presence. As mentioned, Vestager was the architect of the 13 billion euro tax bill, which both Apple and the Irish government have appealed. However she still has concerns, not just over the rate at which Apple pays tax in the country, but whether the way it funnels most of its European sales through Cork is even legal at all.

She also spoke about Apple's App Store. Spotify has filed a formal complaint against Apple in Europe, arguing that Apple was giving itself "an unfair advantage at every turn." One obvious conflict of interest is the fact that Apple has its own music streaming service, Apple Music, yet it also sets the regulations to which competitors like Spotify must adhere too if they want to appear in Apple's App Store.