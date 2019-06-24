Best answer: Yes, Fitbit Inspire bands are compatible with the Inspire HR since both devices are exactly the same size. You'll want to keep color and function in mind before you purchase additional bands.

Near perfect compatibility

The Fitbit Inspire and the Fitbit Inspire HR are exactly the same size. So, theoretically, you can mix and match bands as desired. However, there are some important details to keep in mind before buying additional bands for your Fitbit.

Bands are totally interchangeable between the Fitbit Inspire and Inspire HR, although not every band will necessarily match every color of either device. The Fitbit Inspire comes in two colors, Black and Sangria, both of which come with a matching band. The Fitbit Inspire HR comes in three colors, Black, Lilac, and White/Black.

Theoretically, you can mix and match bands as desired, but there are important details to keep in mind.

All of the Inspire HR color options are actually for a black device, but the display and band colors are different. Both the Black and the White/Black have a white display, but the Lilac one has a lilac display. So, a bright primary red band, for example, would look great with the White/Black or Black options of either device, but maybe not so great with the Sangria Fitbit Inspire nor the Lilac Fitbit Inspire HR.

In addition to the bands listed here, there are many more band options we like for the Fitbit Inspire and the Fitbit Inspire HR.. When buying a band for your fitness tracker, you'll want to think about where you're be wearing it. Do you want another band for the gym or pool? Or are you looking for something dressier, more work-appropriate?

While a clip isn't actually a band, it is another way that some health and fitness trackers can be worn. The Fitbit Inspire can be used with a clip accessory in lieu of a band and clipped to your waistband, belt, pocket, or bra. While the Fitbit Inspire HR would also fit into this clip accessory, it's not recommended because you would lose the HR functionality you paid more to get.

Want some band examples? Below you'll find some bands that will be great with your Fitbit Inspire or your Fitbit Inspire HR.

What are these Fitbits, anyway?

The Fitbit Inspire is a small but mighty health and fitness tracker that connects to your smartphone via Bluetooth. It will track your steps, calorie burn, activity, female cycles, and even your sleep. You'll get call, text, and app notifications from your connected smartphone.

The Fitbit Inspire HR offers everything the Inspire does, plus it monitors your heart rate. This allows the device to give you much more detailed information about your workouts and your sleep. It can also lead you in guided breathing exercises.