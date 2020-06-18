What you need to know
- AirTags are rumored to be ready for launch this year.
- An anonymous Twitter account has shared sounds that might be part of the release.
- They aren't all new, though.
AirTags. They've been rumored for far longer than anyone care remember. But they might finally be coming this year and we might also know what they'll sound like. Or, more accurately, what sounds the Find My app will make when interacting with them.
Before I go um, I remember I promised you all something about AirTag's sounds? Listen with volume here. Thank you everyone for being amazing. I will probably have some more posts hopefully later today. pic.twitter.com/LwbvlxqfSL— Soybeys (@Soybeys) June 18, 2020
Anonymous Twitter user Soybeys has shared a video of a Mac previewing several files all of which play audio. But as AppleInsider points out, these aren't any normal audio files – they have haptic feedback as well.
The video shows an array of sounds in what looks like a list of files with localized versions. Of the icons that leaker Soybeys clicks on to play, all are either .caf or .ahap files. The former is Core Audio Format, developed by Apple, which aims be a container for multiple sounds or types of sound.
All of this does suggest these could be sounds – and vibrations – that will be used by the Find My app once AirTags are a real thing.
Importantly, this isn't the first time we've seen and heard some of these sounds. They first appeared more than a month ago when details about Apple's Gobi were also shared.
At this point, I'll just be happy for Apple to finally announce AirTags. I don't care if they use the sounds from a Sega Genesis game!
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
Leaked photos of Apple's AirPower reboot shared by Jon Prosser
Jon Prosser has shared new photos of Apple's rumored AirPower reboot, dubbed project 'C68'.
South Korea's FTC will allow Apple to plan to fix anti-competitive behavior
Apple has won a small victory in South Korea, with the company now allowed to put forward measures that it believes will limit its exposure to claims it is anti-competitive.
Latest iPhone 12 leak suggests previous design predictions may be wrong
EverythingApplePro says the latest iPhone 12 CADs "paint a completely different picture."
Keep your iPhone 11 Pro safe with these rugged cases
A rugged case is the perfect companion for keeping your glass iPhone 11 Pro safe.