AirTags. They've been rumored for far longer than anyone care remember. But they might finally be coming this year and we might also know what they'll sound like. Or, more accurately, what sounds the Find My app will make when interacting with them.

Before I go um, I remember I promised you all something about AirTag's sounds? Listen with volume here. Thank you everyone for being amazing. I will probably have some more posts hopefully later today. pic.twitter.com/LwbvlxqfSL — Soybeys (@Soybeys) June 18, 2020

Anonymous Twitter user Soybeys has shared a video of a Mac previewing several files all of which play audio. But as AppleInsider points out, these aren't any normal audio files – they have haptic feedback as well.

The video shows an array of sounds in what looks like a list of files with localized versions. Of the icons that leaker Soybeys clicks on to play, all are either .caf or .ahap files. The former is Core Audio Format, developed by Apple, which aims be a container for multiple sounds or types of sound.

All of this does suggest these could be sounds – and vibrations – that will be used by the Find My app once AirTags are a real thing.

Importantly, this isn't the first time we've seen and heard some of these sounds. They first appeared more than a month ago when details about Apple's Gobi were also shared.