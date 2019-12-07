What you need to know
- Apple's Arizona store at Scottsdale Fashion Square has won a design award.
- It was given a 2019 Best of Design Award by The Architect's Newspaper
- It's one of the most unique Apple stores you can visit.
Apple's Arizona Scottsdale Fashion Square store has won a 2019 Best of Design Award for Retail given by The Architects Newspaper.
As reported by CultofMac, the store beat Christian Dior's Chicago store and the sunshine and National Retail Center in Missouri to the honor. The site was designed by Ennead Architects.
The paper notes:
Apple has created a town square with its Scottsdale store, a place that establishes a shared civic space and turns the introverted mall experience outward to the city. The two-story, split-level store creates a public forum that stretches from the interior to an outdoor amphitheater. Arizona's harsh desert environment called for a distinctive approach to shading Apple's iconic glazing system. The interior ceiling extends to act as an exterior shading device, establishing visual connections and blurring the distinction between indoors and outdoors. Engineered to cantilever a remarkable distance from the building facade, the sunshade exhibits structural slenderness. This simple and elegant canopy, in combination with the low height of the store, results in a building that is both iconic and humble.
The Scottsdale Fashion Square store is one of Apple's most unique offerings, thanks in part to its cantilevered roof that extends from the interior space outside to offer a shaded area outside the store. Apple prides itself on creating iconic retail spaces wherever it goes, an endeavor founded on the belief that its retail stores are one of, if not the most important products that it has.
