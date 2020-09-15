What you need to know
- Arlo has unveiled a smart new video doorbell.
- The Arlo Essential Wire-Free Video Doorbell offers both wired and wireless installation options.
- Latest doorbell is available for pre-orders today with an MSRP of $199.99.
Arlo has taken the wraps off its newest smart video doorbell today, the Arlo Essential Wire-Free Video Doorbell. Just like its name suggests, the latest doorbell includes an integrated rechargeable battery that enables both wired and wire-free installation options.
Arlo's latest front-entry solution — which joins a robust ecosystem of home security products and services — captures what conventional video doorbells can't. An industry-leading, 180-degree viewing angle with a square 1:1 aspect ratio ensures users can see packages on the ground or visitors from head-to-toe on their mobile devices.
The Essential Wire-Free Video Doorbell sports smart doorbell staples like high definition video with HDR, wide-angle lens, smart notifications, cloud recording, night vision, and two-way audio. However, unlike other doorbells on the market, Arlo's newest doorbell comes with the company's unique 1:1 aspect ratio which we found to deliver a more natural point of view on the previous iteration.
Able to connect directly to WiFi, the latest solution can be powered by its rechargeable battery or be hardwired for continuous charging.
The addition of an integrated rechargeable battery adds flexibility when it comes to installation, as it doesn't require existing wiring. Arlo states that the battery should last between three to six months, and for those that have wiring available, it can be hardwired for a continuous charge.
Other highlights include a built-in siren that can be manually activated via the Arlo app, available on iOS and Android, as well as a mounting wedge in the box that can help with establishing the optimal view. Smart features are enabled through a direct Wi-Fi connection without the need for an additional hub, and once connected, the doorbell can integrate with Amazon's Alexa and the Google Assistant, but sadly, it does not support HomeKit. Finally, Arlo's doorbell comes with a three month trial to the Arlo Smart subscription service that enables access to a rolling 30 days of recorded video stored in the cloud.
The Arlo Essential Wire-Free Video Doorbell will be available for preorders starting today, with a retail price of $199.99. The doorbell will also be available at select retailers like Best Buy nationwide, and on Arlo.com this holiday season.
