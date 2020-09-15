Arlo has taken the wraps off its newest smart video doorbell today, the Arlo Essential Wire-Free Video Doorbell. Just like its name suggests, the latest doorbell includes an integrated rechargeable battery that enables both wired and wire-free installation options.

Arlo's latest front-entry solution — which joins a robust ecosystem of home security products and services — captures what conventional video doorbells can't. An industry-leading, 180-degree viewing angle with a square 1:1 aspect ratio ensures users can see packages on the ground or visitors from head-to-toe on their mobile devices.

The Essential Wire-Free Video Doorbell sports smart doorbell staples like high definition video with HDR, wide-angle lens, smart notifications, cloud recording, night vision, and two-way audio. However, unlike other doorbells on the market, Arlo's newest doorbell comes with the company's unique 1:1 aspect ratio which we found to deliver a more natural point of view on the previous iteration.

Able to connect directly to WiFi, the latest solution can be powered by its rechargeable battery or be hardwired for continuous charging.

The addition of an integrated rechargeable battery adds flexibility when it comes to installation, as it doesn't require existing wiring. Arlo states that the battery should last between three to six months, and for those that have wiring available, it can be hardwired for a continuous charge.