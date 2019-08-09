At CES, Arlo promised HomeKit support would be available for two of its most popular devices. Now, Arlo is delivering on that promise.

Arlo is now rolling out HomeKit support for the Arlo Pro and Arlo Pro 2, giving users the ability to control the devices through the Home app or using Siri voice commands.

"Given the ever-evolving smart home ecosystem protocols and landscape, cross-compatibility is something we're always exploring," said Tejas Shah, SVP Product and CIO at Arlo. "Knowing HomeKit support continuously resonates with our users, we wanted to expand those offerings to our wire-free camera solutions.

Here's what Apple users can do now that HomeKit support is rolling out:

Activate an HD livestream using hands-free Siri.

Receive notifications from the Home app when motion is triggered.

Use Arlo cameras to control other HomeKit-enabled smart home devices registered to your account.

Arlo says that all existing Pro and Pro 2 users will automatically receive the update free of charge.

The timing of Arlo's update is great, because iOS 13 promises to add a new HomeKit Secure Video feature that will record video and upload it to your iCloud. However, Arlo would need to support that feature when it becomes available.