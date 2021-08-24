Asphalt 8 ScreenshotSource: Gameloft

  • Apple Arcade is adding Asphalt 8: Airborne to its collection of games on Friday.
  • The game will be free to all Apple Arcade subscribers.

The hit game Asphalt 8: Airborne is coming to Apple Arcade this Friday, August 27. The game is guaranteed to be a popular one with no ads or in-app purchases getting in the way of the racing.

Having already been available in the App Store before, this time the game is an Apple Arcade release which means it's better than ever!

Players can master their driving skills, gathering the greatest vehicle collection and fully upgrading their rides. The game features more than 240+ official speed machines: Ferrari, Ducati, Lamborghini, McLaren, Bugatti, Mercedes, Audi, Ford, Chevrolet. Interactions between the vehicles, environments and tracks are a fully physics-based experience with players feeling the thrill of gravity-defying racing across 50+ high-speed tracks. Players can participate in limited-time events to stack up amazing & exclusive rewards and try out 400+ career events, 1,500 car mastery challenges, 6 unique game modes, and an endless stream of single-player content.

If you want to upgrade your Apple Arcade gaming experience, check out our list of the best game controllers for mobile gaming.

Anyone looking to download Asphalt 8: Airborne can register their interest in the App Store right now. The game will be playable on iPhone, iPad, Mac, and Apple TV.

