Assassin's Creed III originally came out in 2012 as the fifth main installment in the Assasin's Creed series, as well as a direct sequel to Assassin's Creed: Revelations. The series is known for open world exploration and gameplay with free-running, fluid parkour. The story of Assassin's Creed III takes place during and after the American Revolution, so the time period is 1754 to 1783. Players take on the role of Connor, who must fight the Templars to stop them from gaining control in the colonies. What's the gameplay like?

If you've never played an Assassin's Creed game, they're third-person action adventure games that take place in a large and vast open world environment. Players must use a combination of parkour, stealth, and skilled combat in order to complete the various missions that they're given. Assassin's Creed III features three characters that you'll play as, though two are minor: Desmond Miles, Haytham Kenway, and Ratonhnhakéton, also known as Connor. Desmon and Haytham are playable during certain sequences, but the majority of your time will be with Connor. With Assassin's Creed III, free-running was simplified to make it easier to perform more fluid parkour moves, and Connor is also able to dual-wield weapons. The arsenal of weapons that Connor has access to includes muskets, swords, pistols, tomohawks, bows and arrows, rope darts, and the signature hidden blades. A differentiating feature in the combat is that players no longer need to manage the lock-on mechanic, so it's easier to take down multiple enemies at once. There's also no need for medicine since your health recovers automatically. What comes in the Nintendo Switch port?

With the Nintendo Switch version of Assassin's Creed III, players are getting the main game and all DLC content, as well as Assassin's Creed Liberation Remastered. And since this is a remaster, you'll get improved HD graphics and texture resolution with the Switch port, though the PS4, Xbox One, and PC get 4K and HDR support. All existing DLC content for Assassin's Creed III is included in this remastered version. So you get "Benedict Arnold Missions", "Hidden Secrets", and "Tyranny of King Washington" without paying extra. Liberation was a title originally on the PlayStation Vita in 2012 before getting ported to PlayStation 3, Xbox 360, and Microsoft Windows later that year. With the Nintendo Switch version of Assassin's Creed III, you get Liberation Remastered at no extra cost. When can I get it? Assassin's Creed III Remastered will be available on the Nintendo Switch on May 21 for $40. If you're interested in the PlayStation 4 or Xbox One versions, those will be available on March 29 for $40 as well. See at Amazon