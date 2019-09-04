Assassin's Creed IV: Black Flag and Rogue are coming to Nintendo Switch.

It's been a long time coming but more Assassin's Creed games are making their way to Nintendo Switch, just maybe not the ones that you want. It isn't Origins or Odyssey — well, unless you live in Japan — but instead Assassin's Creed IV: Black Flag and Rogue. During the latest Nintendo Direct, the company announced that both games would be bundled together.

Assassin's Creed IV: Black Flag fleshed out the sailing mechanic introduced in Assassin's Creed 3 and gave us a full-fledged pirate adventure with its own Assassin vs Templar twist. It was the first in the series to not star Desmond Miles in the present day, though it did star his ancestor and Connor's grandfather, Edward Kenway during the golden age of piracy in the Caribbean.

Rogue released the following year for Xbox 360 and PS3, that generation's Assassin's Creed offering for 2014 after Unity was designed for current-gen consoles. It was arguably the better of the two between it and Unity, and Rogue was eventually remastered for Xbox One and PS4 as well. It stars Shay Patrick Cormac, as Assassin turned Templar during the Seven Years' War in the colonies.

Assassin's Creed: Rebel Collection, containing Black Flag and Rogue, will release on December 6, 2019. They join Assassin's Creed 3, which is already out on Nintendo Switch.