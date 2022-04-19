What you need to know
- Astropad is ending its Project Blue beta.
- That's because Astropad Studio now offers fully-fledged support for Windows.
- It lets you use an iPad as a drawing tablet for a Windows PC.
Astropad has today announced that it is retiring Project Blue as a beta because its software now fully supports Windows.
The company stated:
It's been a long time coming, and today we're excited to announce that Astropad Studio for Windows has finally arrived!
We truly want to thank you for participating in Project Blue, the beta for Astropad Studio for Windows. Your feedback has been invaluable throughout the process and we honestly can't express our appreciation enough.
Astropad has been testing Project Blue for a while now, letting users make use of Apple's best iPads as a drawing tablet for Windows. Now, the company is rolling out Astropad Studio 5.0, which brings with it full support for Windows alongside Mac all-in-one iOS app for your iPad.
The new software will let users turn their iPad into a drawing tablet for Windows that includes support for Apple Pencil, and only requires iPadOS 12.1 or later to run.
Project Blue users will continue to have access to the beta until May 31, at which point it will shut down. The company is offering users a free 30-day trial and 20% off their first year's subscription with code ASTROFAM, but only through astropad.com, not Apple's App Store.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
Twitter's edit button might not actually edit your tweets
Twitter has already confirmed that it is — finally! — working on editable tweets. But a new report by one researcher suggests that the tweets won't actually be editable and that Twitter will just create a new one instead.
WhatsApp begins testing its new message reactions feature on iOS
WhatsApp has begun to test its new message reactions, making the new feature available to a limited number of people who are part of the company's TestFlight beta.
Investor lost $650k in crypto and NFTs through this iCloud scam
An investor had $650,000-worth of cryptocurrencies and NFTs stolen after handing over an Apple verification code to a caller posing as Apple.
Protect your new iPad with these great cases
Keep your new 10.2-inch iPad in mint condition with these fantastic cases! From keyboards to protection, there are so many options.