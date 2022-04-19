Astropad has today announced that it is retiring Project Blue as a beta because its software now fully supports Windows.

The company stated:

It's been a long time coming, and today we're excited to announce that Astropad Studio for Windows has finally arrived! We truly want to thank you for participating in Project Blue, the beta for Astropad Studio for Windows. Your feedback has been invaluable throughout the process and we honestly can't express our appreciation enough.

Astropad has been testing Project Blue for a while now, letting users make use of Apple's best iPads as a drawing tablet for Windows. Now, the company is rolling out Astropad Studio 5.0, which brings with it full support for Windows alongside Mac all-in-one iOS app for your iPad.

The new software will let users turn their iPad into a drawing tablet for Windows that includes support for Apple Pencil, and only requires iPadOS 12.1 or later to run.

Project Blue users will continue to have access to the beta until May 31, at which point it will shut down. The company is offering users a free 30-day trial and 20% off their first year's subscription with code ASTROFAM, but only through astropad.com, not Apple's App Store.