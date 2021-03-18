What you need to know
- Astropad Studio now supports Windows.
- The new 'Project Blue' beta lets you use an iPad and Apple Pencil as a drawing tablet for Windows.
A new beta of the popular AstroPad Studio brings with it support for Windows, meaning you can use your iPad and Apple Pencil as a drawing pad on a Windows PC.
Project Blue goes beyond a basic drawing tablet. Featuring a robust sidebar and on-screen UI, you can quickly access your favorite shortcuts and customize your drawing preferences.
— Because when it comes to your creative workflow, we know that no two artists work alike.
Astropad Studio has been used by Star Wars, Nintendo, Pixar, and Disney, and is a well-established drawing companion for the Mac. Now, the fun comes to Windows, specifically Windows 10. You'll need the 64-bit version, build 1809 or later, as well as an iPad running iOS 9.1 or later, and an Apple Pencil.
Initially, the beta will include support for drawing tablet functionality including mirroring and touch support, as well as the Apple Pencil, and Astropad Studio's many shortcuts and customizations. Coming soon is expansions to shortcuts, more customization, and performance enhancements like Luna Display integration so you can use your iPad as a second display for your Windows device. Currently, the beta support either Wi-Fi or USB connectivity and low latency at 60fps, with more latency reductions to come later on.
The app can be used with any application such as Photoshop, Illustrator, and more, and has been optimized for drawing with the Apple Pencil.
You can sign up for the Project Blue Beta by going to the Astropad website now.
Were Apple March event rumors an inside job to weed out leakers?
Jon Prosser says that information disseminated to leakers about a March Apple event may have been planted by Apple to try and track down leaks within the company.
Global chip shortage could disrupt iPhone production, says report
A new report says a global chip shortage could disrupt iPhone supply because of the impact on both Qualcomm and Samsung.
2021 iPad Pro to begin production in April, says Kuo
A new report from Ming-Chi Kuo says that Apple's new 2021 iPad Pro, expected to feature a mini-LED display, will begin in mid-to-late April.
Get the most out of your Apple Pencil with these cases, grips, and more
The Apple Pencil (1st Gen) is a fabulous drawing tool for iPad users, but it gets lost very easily. Here are some accessories that'll keep your Pencil safe and secure.