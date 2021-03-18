A new beta of the popular AstroPad Studio brings with it support for Windows, meaning you can use your iPad and Apple Pencil as a drawing pad on a Windows PC.

The company stated:

Project Blue goes beyond a basic drawing tablet. Featuring a robust sidebar and on-screen UI, you can quickly access your favorite shortcuts and customize your drawing preferences. — Because when it comes to your creative workflow, we know that no two artists work alike.

Astropad Studio has been used by Star Wars, Nintendo, Pixar, and Disney, and is a well-established drawing companion for the Mac. Now, the fun comes to Windows, specifically Windows 10. You'll need the 64-bit version, build 1809 or later, as well as an iPad running iOS 9.1 or later, and an Apple Pencil.

Initially, the beta will include support for drawing tablet functionality including mirroring and touch support, as well as the Apple Pencil, and Astropad Studio's many shortcuts and customizations. Coming soon is expansions to shortcuts, more customization, and performance enhancements like Luna Display integration so you can use your iPad as a second display for your Windows device. Currently, the beta support either Wi-Fi or USB connectivity and low latency at 60fps, with more latency reductions to come later on.