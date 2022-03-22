Atom Studios has today announced that its range of iPhone cases, cables, and other accessories are now available in the U.S.

The London-based company said in a press release:

Atom Studios, a London-based cell phone accessories brand with a focus on making sustainable, innovative and stylish products, is now available in the US via the brand's website atomstudios.com or through e-tailer Verishop with other large retailer announcements due imminently. The brand has revealed its initial collection of sustainable iPhone 13 cases, screen protectors, cables and more, with more exciting products in the pipeline.

Products include new Split Wood Fiber cases for Apple's best iPhones iPhone 12 and iPhone 13, and the new iPhone SE, new cases for Apple's AirPods Pro, and flat cables with interchangeable connection heads so you're never scrambling for the right cable ever again.

Atom Studios also has screen protectors for iPhone, boasting 50% less waste than competitors thanks to its omission of waste materials. Creative Director Akbar Ali said "We formed Atom Studios with the aim of creating tech accessories that look great, perform brilliantly with smart design details, and really are sustainable. we can see that many accessories out there currently come with a compromise – they are either sustainable but unattractive, fashion-focused but made of plastic or very function-led and look like bricks. We wanted to start with smart design and make sure we could deliver it in a sustainably conscious way. Our initial success in the UK led us to expand into new territories and we're excited to be able to offer our products in the US."

Atom Studios' new range is available online from its store now.