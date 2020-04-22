What you need to know
- AT&T has expanded its low-band 5G coverage to 90 new markets.
- The company has now doubled its 5G presence in the US.
- Over 120 million people are now covered.
Today, AT&T has announced that it is rolling out its low-band 5G network to 90 additional markets in the United States. In a press release, the company says that the new expansion effectively doubles the carrier's coverage from 100 markets to 190 markets and that they now cover 120 million people with 5G connectivity.
"AT&T's 5G network is now live for consumers in 90 additional markets across the country and covers more than 120 million people. With today's launch, AT&T now offers access to 5G on its best unlimited wireless plans for consumers and businesses in a total of 190 markets in the U.S."
Some of the new markets covered include Sacramento, Tampa, Chicago, New Orleans, and Seattle. Chris Sambar, Executive Vice President of Technology Operations, says that that company plans to reach nationwide coverage with its low-band 5G technology by the end of the summer.
"At a time when technology is proving to be even more essential for communication, AT&T customers can rest assured that our company is continuing to invest in our network and new technologies to make connection easier ... We remain focused on launching AT&T 5G in more markets and to more customers across the country – building on the nation's best and fastest wireless network* – and plan to reach nationwide coverage this summer."
AT&T also continues to roll out its mmWave technology, now offering the service in parts of 35 major cities in the country.
"Additionally, we offer access to our 5G+ network, enabling super-fast speeds and responsive connections in parts of 35 cities."
Apple is expected to include 5G support in the iPhone 12 when it launches this fall. You can check out the full list of new areas covered by today's expansion on the press release
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
