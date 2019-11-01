What you need to know
- AirPods Pro are Apple's first noise cancelling earbuds.
- One audiophile calls the sound "fine."
- But they're still worthy of the crown of "best" earbuds around.
Apple's AirPods Pro have been around for a couple of days now and people are starting to form their opinions on how they perform. One of those is self-confessed audiophile Quinn Nelson who took to his Snazzy Labs YouTube channel to explain his thoughts.
The video is absolutely worth a watch because it steps beyond the usual Apple tech reviewer perspective and goes into things more deeply than you might have previously seen. That means Nelson is able to compare how AirPods Pro really sound when put up against their closest competition, the Sony WF-1000XM3.
On that note it's clear Nelson believes that the Sony earbuds sound better and if they're anywhere near as great as my Sony WH-1000XM3 that's probably the case. But the Sony offerings can't compete on what made the original AirPods so popular – their connectivity and instant pairing abilities.
Overall despite AirPods Pro only sounding "fine" Nelson does conclude that they are the "best wireless earbuds on the market" which is no mean feat. I'd expected that to come with a caveat of "for iPhone users," but it never arrived. So there we have it, even my friends at Android Central should be picking up AirPods Pro.
I didn't see that one coming.
Hey Siri, get this party started by playing the best songs on HomePod
A successful party isn't possible without some great music playing in the background. This is where Apple HomePod comes in. The smart speaker offers lots of great tools that are sure to impress your guests.
Adobe Creative Cloud now comes with thousands of iPhone and iPad fonts
Adobe said earlier this year that it would be bringing custom fonts to iPhone and iPad, and now it's done just that. 1,300 fonts are available for free while Creative Cloud subscribers will get a massive 17,000.
Enhance your AirPods Pro with these 5 shortcuts and automations
AirPods Pro present a great opportunity for shortcuts and automations.
Go cable-free with these wireless chargers for your AirPods Pro
Ordered the new AirPods Pro? You're going to want to have a good wireless charger to go with them, and here are our top picks.