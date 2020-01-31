What you need to know
- Secret Oops! can be downloaded from the App Store now.
- As many as four people can play simultaneously.
- This might be the first AR game you should play.
The latest game to arrive on Apple Arcade is called Secret Oops! and you can download it from the App Store now. So long as you're a subscriber, of course.
The game is all based on augmented reality and can be played by up to four people simultaneously thanks to Apple's ARKit 3 The ins and outs of that aren't important, but the results look pretty spectacular.
Gamers will have to guide the hapless spy, Charles, as he does his best to work out where all the world's briefcases have disappeared to.
Secret Oops! is an innovative cooperative local multiplayer Augmented Reality game where players try to make sure that the world's dumbest spy isn't detected. When a new threat arises and briefcases start to disappear all over the world, the S.P.Y. Agency, the only agency in the world run by robotic pigeons, sends its best agent to investigate: Special Agent Charles.
Charles is the best spy in the world but... he's also as dumb as a rock. Security cameras? Deadly traps? Dangerous robot-guards? Charles will happily trigger them all. Luckily you and your friends are here, ready to help him!
Thanks to the latest hacking device, the Spymatic 3000, you'll be able to interact with the world remotely and disable the security systems, helping Charles to accomplish his mission.
Gamers will have 35 hand-crafted levels to work their way through and there are two game worlds available right now. More will be added in due course, too.
You'll need to be an Apple Arcade subscriber to play Secret Oops! and that'll set you back $4.99 per month after an initial one-month trial period.
