Simple and reliable
August Smart Lock - 3rd generation, silver
King of functionality
August Smart Lock Pro + Connect Hub
The base August Smart Lock is one of the cheapest smart locks on that market that provides plenty of value. However, it lacks quite a few features unless you get an August Connect to go with it, and even then, it still doesn't play nicely with Apple's HomeKit.
Pros
- Cheaper
- Easy to install
- 3-month battery life
Cons
- No voice assistant support without August connect
- Doesn't support HomeKit even with the connect
The August Smart Lock Pro has absolutely everything you could want in a smart lock. With support for Google, HomeKit, and Alexa, the inclusion of the August Connect makes the Smart Lock Pro easy to use with any of the major smart home assistants. However, all the functionality does come with a price tag that can shock the wallet.
Pros
- Works with Alexa, Google Assistant, and Apple's HomeKit
- Has remote access
- Comes with August connect
Cons
- High cost
- Bulkier design
August Smart Lock vs. Smart Lock Pro: A quick breakdown of the specs
Keeping our homes safe and secure is a top priority and the convenience of the best smarts locks is unbeatable. We've been using technology around our homes for years, so finding the right tech is our bread and butter.
If you've been looking to add a smart lock to your home, chances are you've run across August. The company makes several smart lock and smart-lock-adjacent accessories for your home. Its most popular product, the August Smart Lock, comes in two flavors: the standard August Smart Lock and the August Smart Lock Pro + Connect. If you're trying to decide between the two, here's what the key differences are!
|August Smart Lock
|August Smart Lock Pro + Connect
|App support
|Yes
|Yes
|Auto-Unlock
|Yes
|Yes
|Auto-Lock
|Yes
|Yes
|DoorSense
|Yes
|Yes
|Works with Apple HomeKit
|No
|Yes
|Works with Amazon Alexa
|Requires August Connect
|Yes
|Works with the Google Assistant
|Requires August Connect
|Yes
|Works with Z-Wave Plus
|No
|Yes
|Remote access
|Requires August Connect
|Yes
|August Connect included
|No
|Yes
As you can see, it's not just the look and feel of these locks that separate them. The cheaper August Smart Lock doesn't have the same smart home integrations as the pricier Pro model. And even if you choose to upgrade the August Smart Lock by purchasing an August Connect, you still won't have access to all the platforms supported by the Pro model.
If you're interested in adding to your HomeKit or Z-Wave-based smart home setup, your best bet is going to be the August Smart Lock Pro + Connect. If you're using an Amazon Echo, a Google Home, or if you need remote access to your August Smart Lock, you can save money by purchasing the August Smart Lock and August Connect.
