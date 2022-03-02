Simple and reliable August Smart Lock - 3rd generation, silver King of functionality August Smart Lock Pro + Connect Hub The base August Smart Lock is one of the cheapest smart locks on that market that provides plenty of value. However, it lacks quite a few features unless you get an August Connect to go with it, and even then, it still doesn't play nicely with Apple's HomeKit. $100 at Amazon Pros Cheaper

August Smart Lock vs. Smart Lock Pro: A quick breakdown of the specs

Keeping our homes safe and secure is a top priority and the convenience of the best smarts locks is unbeatable. We've been using technology around our homes for years, so finding the right tech is our bread and butter.

If you've been looking to add a smart lock to your home, chances are you've run across August. The company makes several smart lock and smart-lock-adjacent accessories for your home. Its most popular product, the August Smart Lock, comes in two flavors: the standard August Smart Lock and the August Smart Lock Pro + Connect. If you're trying to decide between the two, here's what the key differences are!

August Smart Lock August Smart Lock Pro + Connect App support Yes Yes Auto-Unlock Yes Yes Auto-Lock Yes Yes DoorSense Yes Yes Works with Apple HomeKit No Yes Works with Amazon Alexa Requires August Connect Yes Works with the Google Assistant Requires August Connect Yes Works with Z-Wave Plus No Yes Remote access Requires August Connect Yes August Connect included No Yes

As you can see, it's not just the look and feel of these locks that separate them. The cheaper August Smart Lock doesn't have the same smart home integrations as the pricier Pro model. And even if you choose to upgrade the August Smart Lock by purchasing an August Connect, you still won't have access to all the platforms supported by the Pro model.

If you're interested in adding to your HomeKit or Z-Wave-based smart home setup, your best bet is going to be the August Smart Lock Pro + Connect. If you're using an Amazon Echo, a Google Home, or if you need remote access to your August Smart Lock, you can save money by purchasing the August Smart Lock and August Connect.

