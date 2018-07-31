If you've been looking to add a smart lock to your home, chances are you've run across August. The company makes several smart lock and smart-lock-adjacent accessories for your home. Its most popular product, the August Smart Lock, comes in two flavors: the standard August Smart Lock and the August Smart Lock Pro + Connect.

If you're trying to decide between the two, here's what you need to know!

Comparing the August Smart Lock to its Pro companion

The best way to understand the difference between these two products is to take a look at their specs. Here's a handy chart to help you visualize the differences: