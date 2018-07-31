If you've been looking to add a smart lock to your home, chances are you've run across August. The company makes several smart lock and smart-lock-adjacent accessories for your home. Its most popular product, the August Smart Lock, comes in two flavors: the standard August Smart Lock and the August Smart Lock Pro + Connect.
If you're trying to decide between the two, here's what you need to know!
Comparing the August Smart Lock to its Pro companion
The best way to understand the difference between these two products is to take a look at their specs. Here's a handy chart to help you visualize the differences:
|August Smart Lock
|August Smart Lock Pro + Connect
|App support
|Yes
|Yes
|Auto-Unlock
|Yes
|Yes
|Auto-Lock
|Yes
|Yes
|DoorSense
|Yes
|Yes
|Works with Apple HomeKit
|No
|Yes
|Works with Amazon Alexa
|Requires August Connect
|Yes
|Works with the Google Assistant
|Requires August Connect
|Yes
|Works with Z-Wave Plus
|No
|Yes
|Remote access
|Requires August Connect
|Yes
|August Connect included
|No
|Yes
|Price
|$149
|$279
As you can see, it's not just the look and feel of these locks that separate them. The $149 August Smart Lock doesn't have all the same smart home integrations as the $279 Pro model. Even if you choose to upgrade the August Smart Lock by purchasing a $60 August Connect, you won't have access to all the platforms supported by the Pro model.
If you're interested in adding to your HomeKit-enabled or Z-Wave-based smart home setup, your best bet is going to be the August Smart Lock Pro + Connect.
If you're using an Amazon Echo or another Alexa-enabled device, a Google Home or other Google Assistant-enabled device, or simply want remote access to your August Smart Lock, you can save ~$70 by purchasing the August Smart Lock and August Connect.
Questions?
Do you have an August Smart Lock? Are you still trying to decide between August's basic and pro models? Give me a shout in the comments or over on Twitter and we can figure out which works best for you!